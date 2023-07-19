‘Trump being Trump’: analysis of his interview with Sean Hannity

Former president Donald Trump was interviewed by Fox News Host Sean Hannity in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Trump didn’t mention his competitors or his plan to win the nomination for president Monday night.

“This is not really a town hall. It was Trump being Trump, just saying what was on his mind and speaking plainly,” Aubrey Jewett said, UCF political scientist. “It was a chance for Donald Trump to unload his frustrations and his anger.”

Trump and Hannity began the hour-long interview with what Trump posted earlier that day on Truth Social. In the post, Trump said he received a target letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Smith is investigating whether Trump should face charges stemming from the riots on Jan. 6, 2021.

“It’s interference with the election, it’s election interference. Never been done like this in the history of our country,” Trump said.

Trump’s overall message during the interview was everyone is out to get him: the Department of Justice, President Joe Biden, the Democrats and some Republicans.

“He was probably quite happy with the way the entire town hall unfolded,” Jewett said, “that he got to unburden himself and tell everybody what he thought about these issues that are affecting him and put his classic Donald Trump spin on it.”