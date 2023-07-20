Collier Deputies say 22-year-old with learner’s permit leads them on chase

Gary Lamar Miller. Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A 22-year-old man with a learner’s permit faces a felony charge after deputies said he led them on a pursuit.

On the way to the Collier County jail, Gary Lamar Miller told a deputy he felt like he was in the video game Grand Theft Auto.

“This might have felt like a game to this individual, but in reality, he put the lives of other motorists and our deputies at risk with his reckless driving and excessive speed,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “He will now be held accountable for his actions.”

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Miller was behind the wheel of a gray Nissan SUV on Wednesday, driving 117 mph in a 70-mph zone on Interstate 75 near Pine Ridge Road.

Deputies attempted to catch up to Miller, but Miller ignored their sirens and accelerated to more than 120 mph.

The sheriff’s office said Miller came to a stop at the gated entrance to the Cypress Trace community when deputies took him into custody without incident.

Miller is charged with fleeing and eluding.

In addition to the felony charge, deputies cited him for speeding and driving permit violations.