City of Naples reviews 19 police chief candidates left

The city of Naples posted a new job posting for Naples police chief and received 175 applications. They have narrowed it down to 19.

According to the Naples City Manager Jay Boodheshwar, video questionnaires helped the team narrow down the candidates.

“As we narrow the list, we’ll continue to have more face time. We will be putting these individuals in situations where they get to interact with our staff. We’re looking at the possibility of some sort of meet-and-greet to where the community can also have some face time when we get to the finalists,” said Boodheshwar.

Interim Chief Matt Fletcher and former Illinois Police Chief Kristen Ziman are two of the remaining 19 candidates. Ziman is the only candidate left in the running.

The next cut, according to the selection team, is expected in August.