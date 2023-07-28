Progress for locals and Matlatcha Bridge

The Matlatcha Bridge connecting Pine Island was leveled during Hurricane Ian, but construction is underway less than a year later.

“I had come here and visited one time before, just personal, out on the island of Pine Island. I stopped in Matlacha, and it was a very vibrant, artsy area,” Jennifer Lundy said.

Lundy opened her new clothing shop Hootique six months ago. New businesses are popping up, signs of progress for locals and tourists.

“It’s what Florida’s known for: the islands, the soul artists, acoustic artists, come out and play some good music and drink some cold beer and have some fun,” said Reid Freeman, owner of Street Eatz & Ale.

The island spirit is slowly being reclaimed, one day at a time.