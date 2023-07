Beni the greyhound has finished second in the American Kennel Club’s Fastest Dogs Competition that took place in May but aired Saturday.

Beni’s final standing was 6.43 seconds and missed first place by less than a second.

Owner Sandy McMillan met Beni when the two were at the Naples-Fort Myers Greyhound Track, where Beni was in McMillan’s kennel.

