New school year; changes coming to your student’s bus ride

As we prepare to say goodbye to summer and hello to a new school year, we have learned new details about your child’s bus ride.

For the first time, during the 2023-2024 school year the School District of Lee County will introduce Student Ridership terminals.

Credit: School District of Lee County

Student Ridership Terminals

An email sent to parents explained the system.

Students present their ID (provided by their school) for scanning by a bar code reader.

They will scan the badge when they get on and off the bus.

This will aid the schools and parents in identifying a student’s location.

Credit: School District of Lee County

We are checking with Charlotte and Collier County about whether they have or will get a similar system. Other school districts throughout the state are successfully using the student ridership terminals.