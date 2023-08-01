Collier County cuts ribbon on newest high school

Collier County Public Schools celebrated the ribbon-cutting Tuesday of its first new high school in 19 years. Aubrey Rogers High School in North Naples will welcome 1,200 students at the beginning of the school year Aug. 10.

The Collier County School Board purchased the 60-acre property off the recently extended Veterans Memorial Boulevard in 2001, and the high school was chosen for the site in 2019. The three-story building sits facing a cypress dome where students can experience the surrounding natural wetlands through an outdoor boardwalk.

The county last opened new high schools in 2004 with the addition of Golden Gate High and Palmetto Ridge High.

