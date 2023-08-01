High School inventor wins $20,000 scholarship

A Fort Myers student is going to Princeton University with an additional $20,000 thanks to a robotics scholarship from FPL.

Aum Dhruv was surprised at his home with a giant check Tuesday.

“It means a great deal because now I’m able to take on more courses, take on more clubs and not have to worry about the cost as much,” Dhruv said.

Dhruv said he applied months ago and hadn’t heard back. He had assumed he didn’t win.

“Usually you get an email or something, not this big surprise,” Dhruv said.

Now the Fort Myers High School graduate is off to Princeton, his choice among 5 Ivy Leagues.

“I’m really deciding between two majors, the first one being operations research and financial engineering,” Dhruv explained, “And the other one being SPIA, which is their school of Public and International Affairs.”

All of Dhruv’s awards for his inventions CREDIT Aum Dhruv

According to FPL, Dhruv was selected for the scholarship due to his work as an award-winning inventor. His latest creation is called “Visionbound,” a device used to identify Diabetic Retinopathy in less developed countries.