Wildlife officials suspect Blue-Green Algae toxins to be the cause of fatal panther disease

Florida Panther at the Naples Zoo. CREDIT Naples Zoo

In the 1970s, Florida’s panther population was low, with around 20 to 30 left in the wild. While their population has climbed to somewhere between 120 to 230, algae toxins might hinder the species’ recent success.

“These are threatened animals. There’s not a lot of them in the environment. And anytime you’re losing any of them. It’s problematic,” said Nora Demers, an Associate Professor of Biological Sciences at Florida Gulf Coast University.

One of the biggest problems panthers are facing right now is Feline Leukomyelopathy or FLM; It was first documented by state wildlife agencies in 2017. FLM causes varying degrees of rear leg weakness, eventually leading to walking difficulty.

Florida Panther falls to the ground due to FLM

Florida Fish and Wildlife suspects it could be caused by harmful blue-green algae toxins in our water.

Amber Crooks with the Conservancy of Southwest Florida agrees with this assessment, “Here in southwest Florida that we do have a problem with our impaired and poor water quality. And so we’re concerned that there could be a link between water and our listed species, in this case of Florida panther.”

FWC has tested the animals for algal toxins and the tests have come back negative, but the agency believes algae could still play a role. They have also looked into causes like tick paralysis, nutritional deficiencies and genetic defects.

There is no cure for Feline Leukomyelopathy, and it can only be tested for after a panther has died.