How Lee County School District plans to handle changes heading into new school year

It’s back to the classroom for teachers in Lee County this morning. They are walking into schools that are in the midst of change in the curriculum with how African American history is taught.

Parents of elementary students are dealing with something new this year. It’s the proximity plan the district has been working on since 2020. This will be the first time the plan will be implemented.

Lee County school district reasoning for creating the plan is to better address student transportation, distribution and keep many kids as possible in schools near their homes while giving parents options. This plan is only for elementary students.

The hope is the new proximity plan will make it easier to bus students to and from school. Lee County still has a bus driver shortage.

If a parent chose a school outside their proximity zone they are responsible for getting their child to school. The Lee County School District is still actively recruiting for bus drivers just as they did last year.

In some cases, the population of the school is changing because of the new student distribution system. what are some of the changes we can expect to see this year?

A Lee County School District’s spokesperson mentioned a need for more than 350 teachers. They are going to continue to actively recruit as many as they can before school starts in just 8 days.

However, starting at 10:30 a.m. the teachers who are ready to go will be welcomed back to their classrooms.

There are still a lot of spots to fill. Florida is allowing anyone with a college degree to go into the classroom while they work toward earning a teaching certificate.

The district said this is a recurring problem and the teacher shortage has been an ongoing issue for the entire area. The starting teacher salary in Lee County schools is $48,500.

Rob Spicker with the school district informed WINK on what happens not enough teachers fill the empty spots

“Each school develops their own plan on how they’re going to manage that. It usually starts with anybody that is certified that works in the building. They are going to be asked to cover classrooms,” Spicker said. “And then step number two might be looking for substitutes and even long-term substitutes teachers to fill those roles.”

There are 442 people here at J Colin English elementary in north Fort Myers. Teachers will be welcomed back to school. WINK will take a look inside at the new classroom decorations and talk to teachers as they get ready to welcome students for the 2023-2024 school year.