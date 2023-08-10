Collier County superintendent welcomes students back with new high school

Collier County students are being welcomed back to school by their new superintendent and a brand-new high school.

Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli, who had been recently sworn in as superintendent of the Collier County School District, will join students as they enter Aubrey Rodgers high school.

Located on Veteran’s Memorial Blvd., the newly built high school took 22 years of construction to complete.

WINK spoke to a student about his opinions regarding the new school opening during the ribbon cutting ceremony.

“On day one I hope to meet all my teachers, make some new friends, create a nice, close friend group, and honestly just get a feel of the place. Start some new cultures and traditions,” the student said.

Dr. Ricciardelli expressed her excitement for the upcoming school year to WINK reporters.

“It’s exciting because the friendships that are going to come from this, from all grade levels, are so different, because they’re all in the same boat together,” Ricciardelli said. “They’re all brand new, they all get to experience all the same things at the same time.”

Around 1200 students will be greeted by Collier Sheriff Kevin Rambosk and Dr. Ricciardelli Thursday morning.