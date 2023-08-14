North Port Dollar General robbed at gunpoint

Armed robber in North Port Dollar General Credit: The North Port Police Department

North Port police are searching for a man wanted for flashing a gun and robbing a Dollar General on Sunday.

Police said the robber flashed a gun at the clerk and stole an unknown amount of money from the Dollar General on West Price Boulevard, Sunday morning.

They said he may have fled north on Cranberry Boulevard on foot after the robbery.

If you know anything, call North Port police or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers by clicking here or calling 1-800-780-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous by calling crime stoppers and still be eligible for the reward.