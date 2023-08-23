Most Wanted Wednesday: Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for Aug. 23

This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These wanted people need to be found. If you can help, you could earn a cash reward up to $3,000. Reach out to SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Shannon Fitch is wanted in Collier County for violating her probation for possession of a controlled substance and DUI with damage to a person or property.

She has three previous bookings in Naples for drugs, DUI, battery and smuggling contraband into a detention facility.

She was last known to be living in Golden Gate Estates but also has contacts in North Naples and Marco Island who could be helping her hide.

She has been on the run since mid-July.

Troy Laster is on the run with two warrants for violation of probation for burglary and driving with a suspended license three times.

Most recently, he was seen pulling up to a home under construction in Lehigh Acres, breaking in through a window and stealing items from the garage.

The victim pulled up and caught him in the act, according to SWFL Crime Stoppers. Laster violated his probation last week.

Jaquay Walker is wanted for violating probation for selling cocaine.

Walker stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has tattoos, including the phrase “live strong” on his left arm and the name Delila on his right arm.

