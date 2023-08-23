WINK News

Jewelry worth hundreds of thousands stolen from Bonita Springs home

Writer: Paul Dolan
Photo by Faruk Tokluoğlu on Pexels.com

Several pieces of jewelry were stolen from a Bonita Springs home recently, and law enforcement believes there is a chance they were pawned or sold online.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the jewelry is said to be worth several hundred thousand dollars, although it may have been sold for much less than that.

Jewelry stolen from Bonita Springs home. CREDIT: SWFL CRIMESTOPPERS
One of the pieces of jewelry stolen. CREDIT: SWFL CRIMESTOPPERS
CREDIT: SWFL CRIMESTOPPERS

If the items look familiar reach out to Crime Stoppers. They’re offering a reward of up to $25,000 on top of the Crime Stoppers reward for an arrest and conviction.

Call 1-800-780-TIPS to submit a tip, which can be done anonymously.

Click here to submit a tip online, which can also be done anonymously.

