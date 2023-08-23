Sporting events brought in $40M for Charlotte County in 2022

Various sporting events held in Charlotte County generated $40 million in 2022. Sean Walter, sales and sports business development director for the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitors & Convention Bureau, predicted 2024 will bring in similar revenue, if not more.

Hurricane Ian impacted the end of the third quarter of 2022, as playing fields and parks were torn up and destroyed, which put an end to any events that were still scheduled. Going into 2023, many venues were not up and operating as repairs were being made.

Walter called 2022 “one of our best years” and expects 2024 to be similar in terms of revenue generated from sporting events that are coming back to the county.

