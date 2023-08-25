Kelly’s Roast Beef launches first regional restaurant in Naples

Kelly’s Roast Beef opened its doors Friday morning to its first of many restaurants planned in Collier and Lee counties.

After a brief delay, the Boston-area institution known for its roast beef sandwiches and lobster rolls launched its first Naples area location on an outparcel lot fronting Immokalee Road just east of Collier Boulevard in Founders Square. Initially expected to open earlier this month, potential customers drove through the parking lot of the freestanding drive-thru during the last couple of weeks to check on the status of the restaurant while it was in training mode.

“Every single day that we’ve been there we’ve had folks pull up at the drive-thru. We’ve had folks coming to the front door, stopping and asking us, ‘Hey, when are you opening? Can’t wait,’ and hearing the stories about their first trip to Kelly’s or how they’ve been going there for life. So, we’re excited to be able to open up and start taking care of our guests,” said Jeff Doward, the regional director of RAVentures Hospitality Group, the franchisee behind the opening of numerous area locations of Kelly’s Roast Beef and Oar & Iron Raw Bar & Grill—a spinoff of 110 Grill, another popular restaurant chain in Massachusetts.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.