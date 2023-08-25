Southwest Florida movie theaters participating in $4 National Cinema Day

National Cinema Day is back, bringing $4 movies to participating theaters on Sunday, August 27th.
About 3,000 theaters across the country are participating, including AMC Theaters and Regal Movies. The two chains are also offering discounted popcorn. All movies out in theaters right now are included in the deal. The $4 ticket price does not include taxes and fees.
National Cinema Day is part of a promotion sponsored by the National Cinema Foundation. Eight million people went to the movies during last year’s inaugural event.
Participating theaters in Southwest Florida
Lee County
- Luxe 8 Flix: 2235 Winkler Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33901
- AMC Merchants Crossing 16: 15201 N. Cleveland Ave., North Fort Myers, FL 33903
- Marquee Cinemas Coralwood 10: 2301 Del Prado Blvd, Cape Coral, FL 33990
- Regal Belltower & ScreenX: 13499 Belltower Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33907
- Regal Gulf Coast & IMAX: 10028 Gulf Center Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33913
- Prado Stadium 12: 25251 Chamber of Commerce Dr., Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Collier County
- Paragon Pavilion: 833 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples, FL 34108
- Regal Naples 4DX & IMAX: 6006 Hollywood Drive, Naples, FL 34109
- CMX Cinebistro Coastland: 2000 Tamiami Trail N, Naples, FL 34102
- B&B Theaters Towne Centre 6: 3855 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, FL 34112
- Marco Movies: 599 S. Collier Blvd, Marco Island, FL 34145
Charlotte County
- Regal Town Center-Port Charlotte: 1441 Tamiami Trail Unit 701, Port Charlotte, FL 33948