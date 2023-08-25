Southwest Florida movie theaters participating in $4 National Cinema Day

Photo by WINK News.

National Cinema Day is back, bringing $4 movies to participating theaters on Sunday, August 27th.

About 3,000 theaters across the country are participating, including AMC Theaters and Regal Movies. The two chains are also offering discounted popcorn. All movies out in theaters right now are included in the deal. The $4 ticket price does not include taxes and fees.

National Cinema Day is part of a promotion sponsored by the National Cinema Foundation. Eight million people went to the movies during last year’s inaugural event.

AMC Merchant Crossings 16 in North Fort Myers. Credit: WINK News

Participating theaters in Southwest Florida

Lee County

Luxe 8 Flix: 2235 Winkler Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33901

AMC Merchants Crossing 16: 15201 N. Cleveland Ave., North Fort Myers, FL 33903

Marquee Cinemas Coralwood 10: 2301 Del Prado Blvd, Cape Coral, FL 33990

Regal Belltower & ScreenX: 13499 Belltower Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33907

Regal Gulf Coast & IMAX: 10028 Gulf Center Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33913

Prado Stadium 12: 25251 Chamber of Commerce Dr., Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Collier County

Paragon Pavilion: 833 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples, FL 34108

Regal Naples 4DX & IMAX: 6006 Hollywood Drive, Naples, FL 34109

CMX Cinebistro Coastland: 2000 Tamiami Trail N, Naples, FL 34102

B&B Theaters Towne Centre 6: 3855 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, FL 34112

Marco Movies: 599 S. Collier Blvd, Marco Island, FL 34145

Charlotte County