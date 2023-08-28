State of emergency issued in 46 counties

Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for 46 counties as Tropical Storm Idalia approached the Gulf of Mexico. This list was updated from the 33 counties placed under warning Saturday.

It is now Tropical Storm Idalia and expected to strengthen into a hurricane Monday.

“I signed an Executive Order issuing a state of emergency out of an abundance of caution to ensure that the Florida Division of Emergency Management can begin staging resources and Floridians have plenty of time to prepare their families for a storm next week,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I encourage Floridians to have a plan in place and ensure that their hurricane supply kit is stocked.”

Alachua

Bay

Baker

Bradford

Calhoun

Charlotte

Citrus

Clay

Columbia

Collier

DeSoto

Dixie

Duval

Flager

Franklin

Gadsden

Gilchrist

Gulf

Hamilton

Hardee

Hernando

Hillsborough

Lake

Jefferson

Lafayette

Lee

Leon

Levy

Liberty

Madison

Manatee

Marion

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Putnam

Nassau

Sarasota

Seminole

St. Johns

Sumter

Suwannee

Taylor

Union

Volusia

Wakulla

Resource organizations deployed

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has activated the State Emergency Operations Center Team to support ongoing operations. They have prepared:

One mobile command vehicle;

One operations berg

Two berthing bergs.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has readied high-water vehicles and all other storm response resources statewide so they may be rapidly deployed to assist Floridians in need in the event of damage or flooding. Contingency plans based on forecasted landfall locations have been developed and are flexible based on the storm’s projected path.

FWC Officers will respond with a variety of specialized equipment as necessary, including:

Shallow draft boats;

Larger platform vessels;

ATVs;

Airboats; and

Four-wheel drive vehicles.

These assets are in addition to local FWC officers deployed to potentially affected areas.

Click here to find resources to help prepare for the storm.

Click here for tropical updates in the Atlantic.