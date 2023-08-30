More Charlotte County flooding feared at high tide

Just when Charlotte County residents were beginning to breathe a sigh of relief as Hurricane Idalia was leaving Florida, high winds and heavy rains moved into the area around 2:20 p.m. before high tide arrived at 3 p.m.

The flood waters were unable to recede, and more flooding took place.

Shortly before 3 p.m. the U.S. 41 bridges remained closed due to flooding in Punta Gorda.

Also, motorists traveling toward Punta Gorda along U.S. 17 (Duncan Road) and exit 164 of Interstate 75 were being turned back by law enforcement as Marion Avenue, which runs along the Peace River, was flooded.

