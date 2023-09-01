Friday’s Furry Friends: Bishop, Zelda

For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Collier County Domestic Animals Services to showcase two adorable dogs ready to be adopted.

A quick update to previous featured furry friends; Darla and Shiloh have been adopted!

Shiloh and her family. Darla

This week’s dogs:

Zelda is a 2-year-old Lab-Terrier mix. She is an owner surrendered animal. Zelda is 35 pounds and is great for people who are considering a Labrador breed but wants a smaller-sized dog.

She has the famous Labrador personality of being great around other animals and people. Zelda also loves to play with toys; with her favorite being a tennis ball.

Bishop is 3-year-old German Shepard. He is a “gentle giant” with a great laid-back personality that can complement any relaxed family’s lifestyle. Bishop was adopted by a loving family.

There are around 150 animals just waiting to be adopted at CCDAS. You can visit the Collier County Domestic Animal Services website or contact them at 239-252-7387. You can also visit them at 7610 Davis Blvd. in Naples.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.