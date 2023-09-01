Little League field washed out from Hurricane Idalia

A new baseball field in Fort Myers Beach is now in ruin after Hurricane Idalia.

The Little League field at the Bay Oaks Rec Center was supposed to have a grand unveiling on Monday. The town postponed it due to Hurricane Idalia.

By the time the storm had passed, about a foot of saltwater was sitting on the week-old sod. By the time the water had drained, the beautiful green field had turned yellow and brown.

Grass of Little League field CREDIT WINK News

Jeff Hauge, the director of the Fort Myers Beach Parks and Recreation Department, said the field should be fine as long as it’s rinsed often.

The grand re-opening will be rescheduled in a month.