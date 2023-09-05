Emergency Operations Center expansion given green light

Lee County commissioners have given the green light to expand the Emergency Operations Center on Ortiz Avenue.

The project, valued at nearly $29 million, will be overseen by the Manhattan Construction Company.

The original facility was built in 2013, but the need for a more resilient structure has only become more apparent.

The project is being funded by a combination of federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act and state appropriation funds.

The ultimate goal is to better withstand our persistent weather challenges.

Work is set to begin in November, and the goal is to have everything done in 19 months.