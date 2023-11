Photo by Tim Mossholder on Pexels.com

Another local tree lighting is underway as December nears. The community gathered in Gulf Coast Town Center, Estero, for their tree-lighting ceremony.

Every seat in the audience was full Saturday night. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno lit the gigantic tree, illuminating the town center with holiday joy.

Performances by local dancers and acts entertained throughout the evening. Local businesses also set up booths with their products, all proceeds from the event going towards the Community Cooperative.

The Community Cooperative is a soup kitchen in Fort Myers that strives to alleviate hunger and homelessness in Southwest Florida.

“For almost every holiday they like to partner with us and benefit us by getting monetary donations and canned goods as well. This time we are accepting toys for our child clients for Christmas,” said Brooke Flake, the volunteer coordinator of Community Cooperative.

Toys collected Saturday night will go under the tree for many kids in Lee County.