Lee County School District to hold virtual teacher recruitment event

Due to the teacher shortage, The Lee County School District is holding a virtual teacher recruitment event.

The school district is still in need of at least 200 people to occupy positions in elementary, middle and high schools.

Related: Hundreds of teacher openings in Lee County school district

The current teaching staff is overwhelmed due to the lack of positions filed. The teacher’s union says fewer teachers means more work at the same pay.

Brigette Rivette is a teacher is Lee County who hopes more people will be recruited during the event. Rivette, like many other teachers are experiencing burn out due to the shortage.

“As everyone knows, there’s a teacher shortage. But I don’t think a lot of people know what that means. So, a lot of the times we’re having to find coverage for different classrooms, or we’re getting extra kids put in our classrooms, which makes it really difficult for us to do our jobs,” Rivette said. “But soon more and more people are going to leave and then the community is going to start feeling it because they won’t have any teachers to teach their kids.”

Principals and department hiring managers will be interviewing and hiring teachers, school counselors and instructional support professionals for the 2023-2024 school year.

Positions available include English, elementary education, science, math and special education. Non-instructional positions are available as well.

The virtual recruitment event will be held from 5:30—7:30 p.m., Thursday. Registration is required before entry to the virtual event.