Meet the four finalists for Naples Police Chief

Naples Police Department headquarters. Credit: WINK News

The City of Naples is hosting a Community Meet and Greet to introduce people to the new chief of police candidates.

The former Naples Police Chief, Tom Weschler, retired after more than 15 years with the department. Weschler’s proud of the department and everything it stands for, but he told WINK News it’s time for him to pass the baton.

Two of the four finalists have served in Florida. Ciro M. Dominquez is a retired colonel from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office who’s been in law enforcement for 38 years. Matthew Fletcher is the current assistant chief of police with the Naples Police Department.

Ciro M. Dominquez (top left), Matthew Fletcher (top right), Jack McNiff (bottom left) and Kristen Ziman (bottom right) CREDIT City of Naples

Two finalists have held positions in law enforcement out of state. Kristen Ziman has served as police chief for the Aurora Police in Colorado. Jack McNiff has served in law enforcement for 27 years and held the chief of police position in Wayne, New Jersey.

The four finalists will be at the Eva Sugden-Gomez Center at Baker Park on Friday, September 15. The event goes from 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.