The hidden dangers with vaping

Since 2007, e-cigarettes, or what is colloquially known as vape, has become increasingly popular in the United States marketplace, especially among young people.

According to the National Youth Tobacco survey, more than three million middle and high school students vaped from 2020 through 2022.



E-cigarettes contain nicotine, which have been linked to lung and cardiovascular diseases.

However, a University of Central Florida researcher has discovered that vaping could also increase your risk for cancer.

One in 10 people under the age of 18 vapes and surprisingly, a quarter of the young people who vape, do it daily.

It has been known to cause a variety of complications, including lung and heart disease, but new research suggests that vaping can increase your risk for oral cancer as well.

“After exposure to e-cigarette vaping, that was independent of nicotine or nicotine content, a lot of the bacteria, the ‘good’ bacteria, die,” said Andl.

Due to the lack of good bacteria, tooth decay and gum disease can occur. Andl’s research focuses on a particular bacterium found in the skin that can cause illness or death if it gets into the bloodstream.

When the immune system is healthy, it will kill the bacteria. However, Andl’s research suggests that vaping compromises that response, allowing the bacteria to grow.

“Hopefully, with some of the recent research that we have published and others overall, it will lead to more awareness, and hopefully, it will change some of the policy making,” said Andl.

If you’re a parent who has concerns about your child potentially adopting this habit, The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has some suggestions:

Learn about the risks

Set a good example

Adopt Tabacco-free rules

Let your child know you want them to stay away from Tabacco



