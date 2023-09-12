911 call released from Golden Gate shooting

The 911 call has been released from the Golden Gate shooting that happened after midnight on Monday.

Two people were shot, leaving neighbors on edge.

The caller, a neighbor, described hearing the gunshots and screams, and during the 911 call, she seemed to be with one of the victims.

She gets scared when she notices that the victim has two gunshot wounds in his stomach and another on his face.

And her description matches up pretty well with one of the two victims, who Collier County Sheriff’s Office said was shot three times, once in the face and twice in the torso, the latter wound described as bleeding heavily.

It’s still unclear if the woman in the call is related to the shooting or the victims.