A man survived an alligator attack in Collier County thanks in part to the quick thinking of his neighbor.

Rick Fingeret was walking his dog by a lake in the Quarry Community on Friday night when suddenly, an 11-foot alligator lunged out of the water.

The gator attacked Fingeret and began dragging him toward the pond.

His neighbor witnessed the attack and quickly ran over the reptile. He quickly tied a shirt to his leg to stop the bleeding.

It’s the latest example of how up close and personal gators have gotten in April.

Whether it’s gators at a person’s doorstep, inside their homes, or something similar, there are plenty of examples of alligators and their attempted cohabitation with humans.

In an instant, Fingeret went from walking his two dogs to fighting for his life with his leg in the jaws of one of Florida’s apex predators.

It all happened around 9 p.m. on Friday, and according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the 11-foot gator came out of nowhere.

Fingeret’s neighbor, Walter Rudder, was driving by as the alligator bit Fingeret on his right calf.

Fingeret told Rudder to drive over the reptile with his car. Once he drove over the animal it released Fingeret’s leg and dashed back into the water.

On Monday, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office released the 911 call.

“He’s right there,” said the caller.

“Are they in the water or on the land?” said the operator.

“They’re on land on the sidewalk … The alligator just let go because we drove the car towards him,” said the caller.

FWC says alligators are more active in the Spring and Summer. Also, it’s rare that gators and humans have a conflict along these lines.

Call 866-392-4286 if you are concerned about an alligator. That is the FWC free nuisance alligator hotline.

Click here for more information on nuisance alligator removal from FWC.