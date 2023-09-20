Charlotte County to repair Mid-County Regional Library in Port Charlotte

The Charlotte County Board of Commissioners favored making repairs to Hurricane Ian-damaged Mid-County Regional Library in Port Charlotte instead of relocating it to a rented facility or building a new structure altogether.

After listening to a presentation by Community Services Director Tommy Scott, the commissioners unanimously decided to proceed with repairing the existing building at 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd. The significant price differences of each option weighed heavily into the decision.

The cost of completely replacing the existing building would cost an estimated $30.7 million, and construction would take some 36 months. Repairing and restoring the current structure would cost $3.7 million, and its design and construction would take 24 months.

