4 arrested accused of selling Ian recovery materials

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office announced they have arrested four members of a theft ring.

People are facing charges for stealing and selling RVs, campers and other materials to help Hurricane Ian survivors. Ian recovery materials for Charlotte County (CREDIT: WINK News)

Two of the men arrested were from Naples: 53-year-old Misael Gonzalez and 43-year-old Ivan Gutierrez Miranda. Another two were from Miami

There is also a fifth person at large: Yosmel Betancourt Morales, 32, of Lake Worth, Florida.

“The owner of them still had the GPS device on the trailer, and they weren’t located yet. So, therefore, because of the pings, we were able to pinpoint exactly where those ones were,” said Sergeant Christopher James Kearney with CCSO.