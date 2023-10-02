Underdog Oasis wins SSAA State Volleyball Championship

Serving up some of the best plays in the state, Oasis High School has one of the best girls’ volleyball teams in the state.

This weekend the Sharks won the Sunshine State Athletic Association State Volleyball Championship.

“The celebration at the end was everything to me,” Oasis senior setter Mia Poskon said.

When you work and you work, there’s nothing better than when that work pays off.

“That’s a moment I’m going to remember for the rest of my life,” Poskon said.

Poskon knows what hard work is all about.

The Sharks volleyball team had some tough times only to rally this season to win the SSAA 4A state title.

“Our coaching staff this year has been amazing,” Poskon said.

Oasis Head Coach Justin Altman took over the Sharks program this year and immediately turned the culture around.

“They’ve really bought into a family first mentality,” Altman said. “They really believe in actually playing for each other more than themselves.”

According to MaxPreps, the Sharks were the lowest ranked team in the state tournament, but the underdogs proved doubters wrong sweeping Merritt Island Christiaan School in the title match.

“I was so proud of our team,” sophomore outside hitter Jordan Baksh said. “We came a long way and winning it just showed how far we’ve come.”

Baksh believes success on the court happened because the team bonded off the court.

“We just can trust each other to do what we say we’re going to do,” Baksh said.

The Sharks believe this title will give them much needed confidence ahead of the Florida High School Athletic Association state tournament later this month.

“Our district has been really challenging, but I think we are very well prepared for these upcoming games and districts,” Poskon said.

The Sharks have four more regular season games before they compete for another state title in the postseason.