‘The political climate has become toxic’ Fort Myers Councilman plans exit

After serving the City of Fort Myers for 56 years, the longest-serving member of the Fort Myers City Council said he has no plans of running for re-election in 2024. The councilman cites a “toxic political climate” as the main reason.

Fort Myers City Councilman Johnny Streets had served the Fort Myers Police Department for 27 years. He’s also worked in the city’s public housing authority, Lee County’s Housing Authority, and by the end of his term in 2024, he would have served as the councilman for Ward 2 for 17 years.

Streets said he plans to leave after his term is over because the political climate from the local to the national level has become toxic, and he thinks it’s time for him to plan his exit.

“How are we going to do the business of the people if we’re fighting each other?” he said “This is not who they sent us to Washington, or sent us down here to the county, to other cities to represent. Let’s represent the people.”

The Councilman said there are a lot of things happening behind the scenes in the city of Fort Myers, and he does not want to be a part of it.

The Fort Myers city charter does not provide term limits for city council members.

Streets said he has a few people in mind that would be a good representative of Ward 2 and can take over his seat, but no decisions have been made at this time.

His seat will be open in the November 2024 election.