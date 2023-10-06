Friday’s Furry Friends: Cosmo, Sadie

For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Collier County Domestic Animal Services to showcase two adorable animals ready to be adopted.

An update to a previous Furry Friends, Tom has been adopted and is living in his forever home! Violet, the two-year-old Corgi-mix is still available for adoption. Tom. Credit: WINK Violet. Credit: WINK

This week’s featured dogs:

Cosmo is a 13-month-old black mouth cur. Regarded as a “wild child”, Cosmo is full of energy and will bring joy and excitement to whoever is lucky enough to adopt him. His puppy energy will put a smile on anyone’s face. At 41 pounds, Cosmo will make a great fit for any family.

Sadie is a 5-year-old dog. She has been living with the CCDAS for around 5 months now. Sadie is on the shy side but is quick to warm up to any friendly face. She is great with other dogs and people.

October is national adopt a shelter dog month. No better time to adopt than now!

Visitors of CCDAS who mention seeing Cosmo or Sadie on WINK will have their adoption fees waived.

There are around 150 animals just waiting to be adopted at CCDAS. You can visit the Collier County Domestic Animal Services website or contact them at 239-252-7387. You can also visit them at 7610 Davis Blvd. in Naples.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.