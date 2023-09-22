Friday’s Furry Friends: Tom, Violet

For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Collier County Domestic Animal Services to showcase two adorable animals ready to be adopted.

This week’s dogs:

Tom is a 10-month-old puppy. Tom loves being around with other dogs and people. He adores the attention of everyone, making Tom a great friend for any family. Despite his size, Tom will fill in the role of a lap dog.

Violet is a two-year-old Corgi-mix. Violet was a stray dog who was unfortunately stuck by a car before coming to the CCDAS. Her leg was injured but has since recovered while being at the shelter. Voilet loves her stuffed rabbit toy, so if you’re considering adopting her, be aware that they’re a packaged deal.

Violet is 25 pounds, making her a great choice for people who live in apartments or condominiums.

The CCDAS will waive adoption fees for people who mention that they had seen the furry friend’s segment on WINK.

There are around 150 animals just waiting to be adopted at CCDAS. You can visit the Collier County Domestic Animal Services website or contact them at 239-252-7387. You can also visit them at 7610 Davis Blvd. in Naples.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.