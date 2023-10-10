Citizens Property Insurance reaches deadline, forcing customers to respond

People insured with Citizens Insurance will have a decision to make, stick with their current coverage with Citizens or transfer to a private insurer.

More than 300,000 Floridians received a letter through their mail that read an offer of property insurance coverage from one or more private companies.

As more private insurance companies leave or refuse to write new policies for Floridians, Citizens have become the last resort but not the ideal choice.

The problem lies with how the cost of insurance rising, many people cannot afford to transfer coverage from Citizens to another insurer.

Being overwhelmed with close to record number of policies, Citizens are looking to sell off some of their policyholders and reduce their exposure.

As the largest home insurer in the state with approximately 1.3 million customers, the letter sent will require a response by the end of Tuesday regarding whether clients will continue their coverage or move to another insurer.

Clients who have a premium offer within 20% of the Citizens premium must opt out. If it is more than 20% of the premium, they can stay citizens.

Insurance companies are recommending customers call their insurance agent to discuss all the best options available.

If Citizens decide to implement the Hurricane Tax, due to the influx of severe hurricanes, premiums can increase to as high as 45%.