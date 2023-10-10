Remaining Titan submersible debris recovered from seafloor

MBI and U.S. Coastguard inspecting remains of the Titan Submersible (CREDIT: U.S. Coastguard)

Marine safety engineers and the Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) recovered the remaining Titan submersible debris and evidence from the ocean seafloor.

The salvage mission on Wednesday was a follow-up to the initial recovery operations. FILE – This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company’s Titan submersible. OceanGate, the company that owned the submersible that fatally imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic said Thursday, July 6, 2023 it has suspended operations. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP, File)

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, “The recovered evidence was successfully transferred to a U.S. port for cataloging and analysis. Additional presumed human remains were carefully recovered from within Titan’s debris and transported for analysis by U.S. medical professionals.”

The MBI will continue to analyze evidence and embark on witness interviews ahead of a public hearing regarding the tragedy. They have not stated a proposed public hearing date yet.