Remaining Titan submersible debris recovered from seafloor

Marine safety engineers and the Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) recovered the remaining Titan submersible debris and evidence from the ocean seafloor.
The salvage mission on Wednesday was a follow-up to the initial recovery operations.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, “The recovered evidence was successfully transferred to a U.S. port for cataloging and analysis. Additional presumed human remains were carefully recovered from within Titan’s debris and transported for analysis by U.S. medical professionals.”
The MBI will continue to analyze evidence and embark on witness interviews ahead of a public hearing regarding the tragedy. They have not stated a proposed public hearing date yet.