Lane closures for maintenance repairs on US 41

The Florida Department of Transportation advised that lane Closures on U.S. 41 will happen from Goodlette-Frank Road to 10th Street South.

On Tuesday, there will be maintenance repairs on US 41 from 10th Street North to 9th Street North.

FDOT said all lanes of U.S. 41 westbound are closed at Goodlette-Frank Road and will remain closed through Thursday, October 12.

Provisions have been made to turn the westbound two lanes onto Goodlette-Frank Road into a constant right turn to ease traffic flow.

Engineers are also working on the possibility of safely opening one lane during peak hours on Wednesday and Thursday to alleviate traffic backup.

Motorists should expect slow-moving traffic and possible delays.