A historic deal for a major real estate company in Southwest Florida.

This week, Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate sold a significant portion of Downtown Naples Portfolio.

It sold properties to “M Development,” a high-end developer based in Aspen, Colorado.

The sale of 27 properties includes 12 buildings on Fifth Avenue South nine on Third Street South and six off U.S. 41 in Naples.

