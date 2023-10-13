Man breaks into Fort Myers school, takes a nap

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies have tracked down and arrested a suspect accused of breaking into a Fort Myers school.

On Sunday afternoon, a man was able to get inside Evangelical Christian School in Fort Myers and stay for hours.

Edwin DeJesus, 47, entered the high school and walked around it. He even stayed long enough to take a nap.

According to the police report, DeJesus barely remembered he was there.

Thanks to surveillance video and a hat left behind, deputies were able to track him down.

Deputies said DeJesus slipped into the grounds and then made his way around the school, checking door handles and trying to get inside.

They said he even used a Tupperware lid to try to pick the lock.

When that didn’t work, investigators said he stopped at a golf cart and left behind an important clue.

The next day, a student found a Mickey Mouse hat near the cart, and they turned it into the office.

This was when security guards realized someone had been inside their guard shack and on school grounds.

DeJesus faces several charges, including burglary and trespassing.

According to the report, he told detectives that days before he broke into the school, he blacked out for two days after eating what he believed was candy and couldn’t remember much about being there.

WINK News talked with someone from the school Friday, but they did not want to comment about the break-in.