RSW adds direct flights to Puerto Rico

You will soon be able to fly directly to Puerto Rico from Southwest Florida again.

Starting Dec. 15, Spirit Airlines will offer nonstop flights four times a week.

RSW had direct flights to the island at one point, but they were canceled because of low demand.

“Very convenient, because when we did the storm in Puerto Rico, three or four years ago, you’d have to fly to Miami or you’d go from Charlotte– longer flights, and if you’re closer to down here, it’s a short flight to Puerto Rico,” said Chance Livingston, a traveler at RSW.

Leonardo Garcia with the Hispanic American Business Alliance said that population growth and Southwest Florida’s support convinced airlines to add the island back.

For now, only Spirit Airlines will offer these direct flights to the island, which will be available four days a week, including Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

“We can fly from here directly to Puerto Rico, and eventually other destinations like the Dominican Republic and Latin America,” Garcia said.

Garcia hopes that with the community support in choosing to fly to Puerto Rico locally, other airlines will pick up on these flights, as well as other Caribbean destinations, in the near future.