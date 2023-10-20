Friday’s Furry Friends: Buddi, Aiko

For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Collier County Domestic Animal Services to showcase two adorable animals ready to be adopted.

This week featured friends: Buddi is an eight-year-old Chihuahua. Credit: WINK

Buddi is an eight-year-old Chihuahua. He loves to play and cuddle but can get a bit feisty when he wants a snack! Buddi is the cutest little thing and is a confident dog. He also likes to dress up which would make Buddi the perfect trick-or-treat buddy! he would love matching costumes.

Aiko is a seven-month-old Shepard Husky mix. Credit: WINK

Aiko is a seven-month-old Shepard Husky mix. She is a ball of fun, love and playfulness. She has a beautiful soft fluffy white and black coat. Aiko is perfect for cuddles but be sure to remember that this puppy loves to have her belly rubbed! Aiko can be the best of both worlds, as she loves to play outside and also can be a huge couch cuddler.

There are around 150 furry friends just waiting to be adopted at CCDAS. You can visit the Collier County Domestic Animal Services website or contact them at 239-252-7387. You can also visit them at 7610 Davis Blvd. in Naples.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it!