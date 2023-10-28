WINK Neighborhood Watch: Shots fired in Port Charlotte

Wayne Ellery Steier, William Reese and Alexander Michael Grant (CREDIT: Charlotte & Lee County Sheriff’s Offices)

The WINK Neighborhood Watch takes a look at the northern parts of Southwest Florida. Commotions arise in Port Charlotte while a Cape Coral man faces charges for killing his roommate. Alexander Michael Grant (CREDIT: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alexander Michael Grant, 22, on Friday after responding to a call concerning Grant and his friends causing a commotion while intoxicated at 17228 Bonnie Ave.

The caller and Grant had a brief argument over the noise complaint, which prompted Grant to withdraw his wood-grained firearm and proceed to exit through the front door of the home to fire gunshots into the air, according to deputies.

Grant and his friends proceeded to drive off in a Black Jeep Cherokee immediately afterward.

Additional callers from the same area reported hearing gunshots from a Jeep matching the earlier description. Bullet shells matching the weapon connected to Grant were allegedly found nearby.

Deputies interviewed juveniles who had been traveling with Grant, telling deputies they and Grant were invited to a late-night pool party at a community pool.

Upon leaving the pool party early Friday morning, Grant allegedly fired more rounds into the direction of the community pool.

Employees of the community pool said to deputies that juveniles had trespassed into the pool.

While attempting to drive Grant home, he allegedly spotted a law enforcement vehicle and left the vehicle in an attempt to flee. Grant was later apprehended and taken into custody.

The firearm found in his possession matched was connected to casings found at each shooting scene.

William Reese (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

William Reese, 70, received a life sentence on Thursday for shooting and killing his roommate in their residence in September of 2021.

Reese claimed to have no knowledge of the event occurring.

Investigators linked Reese’s DNA to the gun found at the crime scene in Cape Coral.

Reese and his lawyers plan to appeal the conviction.

Wayne Ellery Steier (CREDIT: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)

In 2021, Wayne Ellery Steier set a van on fire in a community off Burnt Store Road. The fire spread to a mobile home nearby. A person was sleeping inside, but the sound of the flames and the smell of smoke woke the victim.

The victim was able to escape without being burned.

Steier was sentenced to 30 years in prison for arson of a dwelling on Monday. He has also been sentenced to 15 years probation for arson of a conveyance. Both sentences will run consecutively.

Steier was also ordered to pay $135,000 in restitution to the victim and have no contact with them.

