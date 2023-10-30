Shoplifting operation spanning three days lands nearly 20 arrests in Collier County

From left to right, Jeffrey Maynor, Jonathan Deak and David Dominguez mugshots. CREDIT: COLLIER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

A shoplifting operation spanning three days led to 18 arrests in Collier County.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, six convicted felons were among the 18 arrested.

One of the suspected shoplifters is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from the same store.

“As is the case across the nation, shoplifting is an issue for businesses in Collier County, and we are committed to continuing to address this problem in partnership with our community,” Sheriff Rambosk said.

Deputies continue working closely with store loss prevention professionals, helping to identify shoplifting suspects.

Several notable arrests, among the dozen and a half total arrests, were made.

They include 52-year-old convicted felon David Dominguez. Dominguez is accused of bringing a child to Walmart at 9885 Collier Blvd. to steal an iPhone case. Domingez faces charges including petty theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Dominguez was on an 18-month probation for multiple prior retail thefts when he was arrested.

Also arrested during the shoplifting investigation was 36-year-old convicted felon Jonathan Deak, accused of stealing several thousand dollars’ worth of batteries from Home Depot at 1651 Airport-Pulling Road S. in Naples on Wednesday.

A short two days later, Deak went back to the same Home Depot, attempting to steal more than $1,000 worth of tools before deputies took him into custody. Deak used bolt cutters as a means to break locks of high-value items at Home Depot on both days.

Another noteworthy arrest made during the shoplifting investigation was 53-year-old convicted felon Jeffrey Maynor. Maynor resisted officers and is accused of pinching and scratching deputies’ hands, leading to some minor bleeding and lacerations at the time of his arrest.

Then, when authorities searched him, they discovered controlled narcotics that he did not have a prescription for.