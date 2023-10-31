‘Booty Patrol’ vehicle violates Florida Statute

A “Booty Patrol” truck was ticketed by DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office for impersonating law enforcement, but people disagree that the show truck never took advantage of its appearance.

The Booty Patrol has sparked a debate about what’s legal when it comes to customizing your car. The Booty Patrol truck in question (CREDIT: DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office)

There are no legal ramifications for having the custom decals and markings all over the car. The violation were the lights the driver used to impersonate a law enforcement officer.

According to Florida Statute 316.2397, a person may not have a red, red and white, or blue light visible from directly in front of their vehicle.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver. The driver of Booty Patrol commented on the post, not trying to be cheeky, but confirming it was him.