Body cam footage captures the moment a man is rescued from under a red 2002 Chevy Sedan.

The car fell on a 73-year-old man, pinning him underneath it.

Cape Coral police helped lift the vehicle off the man, ultimately saving his life.

He’s in the hospital, and his family will be headed there shortly to be with him again.

“We preach physical fitness like that here, and those officers definitely, they work out,” said Mercedes Phillips, Cape Coral Police Department PIO.

WINK News spoke to the man’s family. They said they are extremely thankful for Cape PD’s quick response time.

“He was very lucky. I think time was his friend, and the officers helped to save his life, and he was able to walk away with only a couple of broken ribs,” Phillips said.