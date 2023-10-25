LCSO announces purchase of 615 state-of-the-art body cameras

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has announced they are committed to outfitting their deputies with body-worn cameras.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a press conference on Wednesday the reason this decision was made at this time is because the “technology caught up with our standards.”

LCSO said they are implementing 615 state-of-the-art Motorola V-700 LTE body-worn cameras.

The cameras will be worn by deputies, canines and corrections personnel in high-liability areas. There is no deadline for when every deputy will have them.

Marceno explained they are using the body cameras in an effort to maintain public trust while doing their job effectively.

“It’s going to be over a five-year period and about $2.5 million. Again, I have to really thank our County Commissioners. They’re amazing, and we couldn’t do our job without them. They’re the ones who really support us and give us what they need,” said Marceno.

One thing is for certain: the body cameras keep people in check and provide solid evidence.

“Agencies get to see what their officers and deputies are doing, and if they are doing the right thing, and on the other side of that coin, what happens is the citizens are protected, because that information is recorded, and it can be used,” said David Thomas, FGCU forensic studies professor and retired police officer.

But there’s some planning to do first. LCSO now has to come up with policies to go with them. Like, how long will they keep video.

“If it was just a traffic stop, are you going to roll that out? Get rid of it every 90 days?” Thomas said.

Thomas said Florida doesn’t currently have set rules for the cameras. Law enforcement agencies create their own policies. Thomas said there are guidelines from the Florida Sheriff Association related to privacy and things of that nature, but for the most part, it’ll be up to the sheriff.