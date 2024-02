The Lee County Sheriff’s Office purchased 615 body cameras in November of 2023; now, the county seeks to upgrade the technology.

To pay for the upgrades, Lee County Commissioners intend to use around $427,000 reimbursed from FEMA to fund the enhancements.

Commissioners had already approved the financial funding to LCSO; however, approval is pending as to how the money will be used.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno released a briefing statement on how the money will advance technology, improve operational policy, reduce litigation costs, and significantly aid in addressing training issues.

The additional funding will go with the roughly $2.5 million allocated toward LCSO from Lee County, specifically for body cameras.

LCSO claims that extra money from FEMA will improve the existing technology, including charging equipment, data transfer stations, SIM card connectivity subscriptions and video hardware upgrades.