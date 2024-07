Five areas in Lee County are on pins and needles as they wait for FEMA’s decision on whether they maintain their flood insurance discounts.

FEMA’s decision deadline was on Wednesday; however, all that was heard was crickets as the 25% flood insurance continues to be in limbo.

¬†‚ÄúWhy does it take all these months to tell people whether or not you are good?‚ÄĚ said Cape Coral resident John Meihle.

Meihle spoke with WINK News about getting a red tag because of unpermitted work being done on a home he watches.

Like Meihle, many residents experienced confusion, frustration, and possibly fines due to red tags popping up on buildings under construction.

FEMA reported unpermitted work being done on homes and a failure to document and monitor activity in special flood hazard areas.

The five areas under examination included Fort Myers Beach, Cape Coral, Estero, Bonita Springs, and unincorporated Lee County.

To maintain the 25% flood insurance discount, the five areas had to submit updated paperwork and documentation before the June 10 deadline.

After the deadline, FEMA had 30 days to assess the documentation and announce a decision.

Wednesday was the final day to release a decision; however, no communication had been made, causing frustration among those affected.

WINK News had reached out to FEMA for a statement on when the decision will be made.

The federal agency had not yet responded to reporters.

While a decision had not been made, the federal agency did finalize a new rule to guard against future floods, inspired in part due to the early season flooding brought by Hurricane Beryl.

According to FEMA, it will pay for the federal cost share for these projects, about 75% or more of a project’s total cost.

RELATED: New FEMA standards to guard against future floods

The new standard will affect all federally-funded projects to rebuild publicly owned infrastructure, including municipal buildings, fire and police stations, and hospitals.