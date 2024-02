We now know why money meant to help you heal from Hurricane Ian is instead paying for body camera upgrades.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced they were getting new cameras back in the fall, but commissioners just approved the cash from FEMA funds for upgrading those cameras.

So when you hear FEMA reimbursement funds are approved to spend on LCSO body cameras, you wonder how the body cameras are considered a part of disaster relief while there are people out there who still need help with their own damage or can’t afford to rent their FEMA trailers.

Lee County’s chief financial officer and a FEMA representative said the key word here is reimbursement.

The county had already spent its money on Ian’s disaster relief. Once they received FEMA reimbursement for that money, the county was allowed to spend it on whatever they saw fit.

In a letter, the sheriff said using the money would reduce the financial burden for LCSO and the county.

So, commissioners approved a little more than $427,000 for technology upgrades that support the body cameras.

The body cameras have already proven useful in the last two weeks by giving us a look into how deputies negotiated that tense hostage situation at Bank of America.