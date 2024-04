Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno has announced many drug-related arrests after an undercover operation that lasted months.

Marceno came out to the podium on Thursday for the news conference with guns collected from Operation Paradise City on a table next to him.

Bags with meth, cocaine, fentanyl and MDMA were beside the guns and Marceno. The sheriff said the drugs were also collected during the investigation.

“This months-long operation focused on drug dealers and traffickers. Not the small time, but the poison-pushing, life-ruining scumbags that destroy people’s lives,” said Marceno. 🌴OPERATION PARADISE CITY🌴



Marceno mentioned that one of the 52 suspects had even tried to leave the state.

LCSO worked with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office and was able to stop the suspect in less than an hour after receiving a Crime Stoppers tip.

You can watch the entire conference below.

